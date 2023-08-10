Think about the entertainment scene in Ghana. There are some amazing female celebrities who stand out for their beauty.

Just like anyone else, these women aren’t perfect, but they have a special charm that makes them different from the rest.

They’re not only famous, but they also have a way of catching your attention that goes beyond what you’d expect.

Ghanaian women are naturally known for having great looks, and the numbers of fans and followers these women have shown that their beauty really catches people’s eyes.

This just proves that beautiful people are born every day, and these ladies are proof of that. Let’s have a look at the list of these wonderful women below.

Joselyn Dumas

She’s really elegant and graceful, and her talent matches her beauty. She’s someone people really admire, and her curvaceous body cannot be overlooked.

Joselyn Dumas has starred in movies such as Flawsome, The Perfect Picture, John and John, 40 and Single, and Potato Potahto among other notable ones.

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe

The Adom TV presenter is full of passion, and it shows in her work. Her charm isn’t just about looks; it’s about how she makes you feel.

Her attractiveness, both while working and in her personal life, has led her to feature prominently in advertisements. It’s evident that numerous people are drawn to tune into Adom News to stay updated on the latest fashion trends.

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro possesses a regal essence akin to that of a queen. Her beauty is enduring and sets her apart. Yvonne Okoro has graced the screens with notable roles in films such as Ghana Must Go, Fix Us, Contract, 4 Play, The Return of Beyoncé, and more.

Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari’s like a work of art, and her beauty is like magic. Her looks draw you in and make you want to learn more about her. She has acted in films such as Mummy’s Daughter, Heart of Men, Deranged, Single and Married, and Darkness of Sorrow.

Habiba Sinare

Habiba Sinare, who happens to be the sibling of actress Kalsoume Sinare, possesses a delightful combination of charm and grace. Her self-assuredness holds a strong appeal, and her beauty deeply resonates with the heart.

Her filmography encompasses notable titles such as Hankuri, The Spots in the Light, Hog-Tie, Savannah, 18, A Day Like October, Kadara, and Nina’s Mahogany.

Yvonne Nelson

She’s mysterious and captivating. Her eyes tell stories, and they make you curious about her. Her favourite part of her body are her legs coupled with her intelligent brains.

The Heels and Sneakers actress and producer has received accolades from many industry players when it comes to beauty.

Jackie Appiah

She stands out as a star in her own league, radiating a blend of grace and vitality. Jackie Appiah is a renowned figure not only in Ghana and Nigeria but also frequently associated with embodying beauty itself.

Martha Ankomah

Her smile is so bright and cheerful. She shows the excitement of youth and the wisdom of experience. Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah is the face and model of Ghanaian fabric company, GTP.

Emelia Brobbey

Her strength and charm are clearly visible. You can see how she’s grown from being a small film star to a big one in Ghana.

The beautiful actress won the Best Indigenous Actress of the Year award and got nominated for Best Supporting Actress of the Year at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016.

She also won the titles of Best Gallywood Actress and Best Philanthropist at the 3G Awards in New York in 2018.

Lydia Forson

She possesses confidence and a distinctiveness that sets her apart. Her beauty is striking and makes a lasting impact.

Lydia Forson takes pride in her physique, dispelling the notion that curvaceous women are overlooked. In the realm of beauty, Lydia Forson stands at the pinnacle.

Remember, this list only scratches the surface of the beautiful women in Ghana’s entertainment world. Every woman has something special that adds to this beautiful mix.

