The identity of the man who tragically lost his life in the gory accident at Wenchi has been revealed.

The victim has been identified as Isaac Baah, a resident of Weela in the Kintampo South District.

Mr Baah was not only a member of the community but also served as an Assembly Member for the Weela Electoral Area.

In addition to his role in community governance, Mr Baah was a dedicated professional teacher at the Asubinja L/A School.

Mr Baah met his death when he was crashed by a heavy duty truck at Wenchi while he was riding his motorbike on the stretch.

He is believed to be from the hospital when the incident occurred.

Following the accident, efforts were made to contact his family who have now been informed of the tragic incident.

They have since visited the police for identification of the body.