The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command has apprehended three individuals who were allegedly involved in a disturbing incident at the Akim Oda Palace in the Birim Central Municipal of the Eastern Region.

During a community meeting at the palace, these individuals were reportedly seen throwing stones, causing injuries to two police officers and damaging a resident’s car.

The Divisional Police Commander of Oda, Rev Dr. Adane-Ameyaw, who confirmed the incident to Adom News expressed his concern over such unruly behaviour.

In response to this act of violence and property damage, he issued a stern warning to the youth in the municipality who engage in such activities.

Rev Dr. Adane-Ameyaw emphasised that the police will not tolerate any form of violence or property damage during meetings at the palace. He made it clear that those who disrupt the peace and order will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

As investigations into the matter continue, the authorities hope that the arrest of these individuals will serve as a deterrent to others.

