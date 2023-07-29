The untimely demise of Portia Owusuaa Asante, a young Ghanaian bride, has shocked and saddened many on social media.

Portia, who was only 29 years old, recently got married to her husband, Samuel Fokuo Akosah-Brempong, in a ceremony held at the Nkawkaw Central SDA Church on July 2, 2023.

Tragically, on July 18, 2023, while on her way back to her destination from Mampong, Portia was involved in a devastating accident on the Kumasi-Volta Region Road.

She was a passenger on a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23 when the driver attempted to give way to an overtaking vehicle.

However, during the maneuver, the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to veer off the road and crash into the nearby bushes. Regrettably, Portia, along with two others, lost their lives on the spot, while several others suffered severe injuries.

Blogger Kobby Kyei reported the accident, praising the swift response of the Ghana Police and ambulance service in transporting the injured passengers to the hospital.

The incident has sparked concern among friends, family, and the public over the alarming frequency of road accidents involving young Ghanaians.

In the wake of this heartbreaking news, the family of the late Portia has scheduled her funeral for August 29, 2023.