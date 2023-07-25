Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees, Eric Nana Tachie, has downplayed the presidential ambition of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Tachie is of the view that Dr Bawumia, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be mandated to handle the affairs of the nation as he has failed with the NABCO scheme.

“I am surprised that the main architect of the NABCO scheme is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is today fighting vigorously to become the leader of a particular political party and potentially become a President for this country and under his watch he could not manage the NABCO scheme, the NABCO scheme which was about 100,000 young graduates, he could not manage it. Today he’s fighting vigorously to become the leader of this country. Are we going to associate our trust in him based on this track record?” he quizzed.

He disclosed that over 67,000 beneficiaries have not been paid their over nine months salary.

“Even a class one child knows government owes NABCO beneficiaries about nine months salary after the capricious promise to enrol us into mainstream jobs which failed woefully.

“Government has denied to settle our arrears, the nine months that we worked for, we sacrificed for this country. We worked tirelessly and patiently to improve the image of this country.

“How much is GHc 700 that from 2022, and others from 2021 as we’re in 2023 very soon we’ll be going into 2024 and these monies have not been paid? It’s very sad,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The group has appealed to the government to provide funds to cover their nine-month stipends and other outstanding arrears.

President Akufo-Addo in 2018 commissioned the employment scheme which he stated will bring dignity to jobless graduates by deploying one hundred thousand personnel into seven modules of public service.

