Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC will play against Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves will be representing the country in Africa after annexing the Ghana Premier League last season.

Medeama will host Remo in the first leg of the tie at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg.

Wahala for who no sabi o! 🚀🏟️ The time don reach to scatter ground as @RemoStarsSC of Naija 🇳🇬land for our home for Ghana! 🇬🇭🌟⚽️ in the @CAFCLCC E go loud, e go hot! 🔥💪 Na our turf and we go show them the true Ghanaian football flair!#Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/hDvTLMDuba — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) July 25, 2023

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first-leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second-leg encounters.

The second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.

This is the first time the Tarkwa-based club will compete in the elite football competition in their history, having previously played in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2014 and 2017.

Medeama’s last participation in CAF inter-club competitions was in 2016, where they reached the group stages after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff.

The winner of this tie will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, and the winner from there will make it to the group stage.

READ ALSO