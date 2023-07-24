Medeama SC and Dreams FC will discover their preliminary opponents in the CAF interclub competition on Tuesday.

Medeama will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after emerging as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC on the other hand will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup.

The draw of the preliminary round for both competitions will be held at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw will be live across all CAF TV Partners, CAF official website CAFONLINE.COM and the official CAF YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

The first preliminary round of the qualification is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

Meanwhile, the second preliminary will come off 15 to 17 September for the first leg games, and the returning fixtures are from September 19 to October 1.

The Yellow and Mauve last featured in the CAF Champions League in 2016 and advanced to the group stage.

Dreams FC, meanwhile, will play in Africa for the first time in their history.

