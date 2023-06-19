Dreams FC have secured their first major trophy after beating King Faisal to win the 2022/23 Ghana MTN FA Cup trophy on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads recorded a 2-0 win over the Insha Allah lads at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.

Aziz Issah broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a beautiful solo effort.

King Faisal, who have suffered relegation from the just-ended Ghana Premier League. were determined to score before the end of the first half but the solid defense of Dreams FC kept their shape and power to end the first 45 minutes with a win.

After recess, Sadiq Alhasson, who had just come off the bench, made an instant impact by finding the back of the net in the 70th minute to increase the tally for Karim Zito’s side.

Dreams FC’s path to the final was no easy feat. In the semifinals, they faced a tough challenge from Skyy FC, eventually prevailing with a 2-1 victory. King Faisal, on the other hand, overcame Nsoatreman in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-2, earning their place in the final.

The victory holds even greater significance for Karim Zito’s men as it secures their place as Ghana’s representative for the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.