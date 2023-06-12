Medeama SC have been crowned champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history.

In their final game of the season, the Yellow and Mavue condemned Tamale City to relegation with 3-0 win at Akoon Park.

Medeama now joins the likes of record holders Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and others on this illustrious list, bringing immense pride to the club and their supporters.

Jonathan Mensah netted a brace in the second period after Joshua Aghyemang had broken the deadlock in the first half.

The defeat confirmed their relegation, joining King Faisal and Kotoku Royals as the unlucky teams to be relegated this season.

Medeama’s victory not only brings the club glory but also opens the door to further success on the continental stage.

As champions, they have earned the right to compete in the prestigious CAF Champions League for next season.

The historic win has sparked euphoria among Medeama supporters at Tarkwa.