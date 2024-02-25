Medeama Soccer Club has been eliminated from the ongoing 2023/2024 CAF Champions League tournament.

The team from Tarkwa saw their hopes dashed after Tanzanian side, Young Africans, secured a decisive victory against Algeria’s CR Belouzidad with a commanding 4-0 scoreline in their Group D encounter.

Following their earlier defeat to Al Ahly in Kumasi, Medeama SC was banking on a potential draw between Young Africans and Belouzidad to keep their slim chances alive for advancing to the quarterfinals.

However, Young Africans’ triumph has now mathematically ruled out any possibility for the Yellow and Mauve team to secure one of the top two positions in Group D.

Evans Adotey’s squad is scheduled to face CR Belouzidad in Algeria on March 3, marking their final group-stage match in the competition.