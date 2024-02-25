Reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is currently basking in the glow of admiration from none other than the legendary rapper, Wyclef Jean.

At the Island Music Conference held in Kingston, Jamaica, Stonebwoy was showered with praises by Wyclef Jean, a seven-time platinum and three-time Grammy Award-winning artiste.

During the conference, Stonebwoy showcased his immense talent by performing his hit song ‘Run Go’ at the Island Rock Concert, held at the prestigious Courtleigh Auditorium.

His electrifying performance captivated the audience and further solidified his status as one of Africa’s foremost musical exports.

In addition to his stellar performance, Stonebwoy also made waves by announcing potential headliners for his upcoming Bhim Concert 2024.

Among the names mentioned were the iconic reggae artiste Shaggy and the legendary Wyclef Jean himself.

The ‘Top Skanka’ crooner also reconnected with superstar Spice and a host of other prominent musicians.