Director of Asante Akyem North Health Directorate, Roland Mai has applauded the Asante Akyem North Municipal Health Directorate for its achievement of zero maternal deaths in 2023.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr. Mai said although previous challenges in recording maternal deaths, the Municipality managers successfully prohibited any such cases in 2023 through additional measures.

According to him, maternal mortality was pervasive in the district, thus the current progress is an important achievement.

He commended the midwives and all health workers for their contributions.

He used the opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders in the district to assist health workers to improve health status of the municipality.

Meanwhile, the District Coordinating Maternal Health Officer, Emma Serwaah Osei Job also spoke to Adom news urged every pregnant woman to go for a regular check.