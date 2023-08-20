The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, has raised alarm over the increasing number of maternal death cases recorded in the region during the first six months of 2023.

He has called upon the Regional Health Directorate to step up its efforts to address this concerning trend.

The Minister voiced his concern during the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate’s 2023 Mid-Year Performance Review Meeting held in Goaso.

He pointed out that despite the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the region has seen a significant rise in maternal deaths compared to the same period last year, which is deeply troubling.

George Boakye emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the reported figures for maternal deaths in the first half of this year are alarming. He urged the Regional Health Directorate to strengthen its strategies and interventions to effectively curb this rise in maternal mortality.

Dr. Kwabena Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Director for the Ghana Health Service, echoed the Minister’s concerns. In an interview with Adom News, he acknowledged that maternal deaths remain a critical issue in the Ahafo Region, despite the tireless efforts of healthcare staff.

Dr Boateng disclosed that while the region recorded three cases of maternal deaths within the first six months last year, the number has risen to ten cases for the same period this year.

He revealed that the Directorate is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment to identify the underlying causes of this increase and to develop targeted strategies for its prevention.

The Ahafo Regional Health Directorate’s commitment to addressing this pressing issue is evident as they work to ensure that every mother in the region receives quality healthcare and experiences safe pregnancies and childbirths.