A trader at Okaishie, a bustling area in the Central Business District of Accra, is reeling from shock and seeking help after falling victim to a cunning daylight robbery.

The victim, Akua Serwaa, is devastated as two suspects operating under the guise of buying, craftily absconded with her hard-earned 75,000 cedis.

Akua Serwaa, visibly distraught, who recounted the heart-wrenching incident to Adom News said a man entered her shop under the pretense of making a purchase.

After showing him the items he intended to buy and revealing the amount he was supposed to pay, the gentleman proposed paying through mobile money (Momo), an offer that Akua Serwaa declined.

While engaging the man, the lady he came with cleverly snatched the money from beneath Akua Serwaa’s desk and they both made a swift escape.

With the aid of CCTV footage capturing the incident, Akua Serwaa reported the crime to the Accra Regional Police Command.

Watch video below:










