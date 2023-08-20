The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region, Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, has issued a stern caution to residents in the district against the indiscriminate disposal of refuse.

The DCE highlighted the financial burden faced by the district assembly in reclaiming landfills that have been polluted due to improper waste management practices.

Addressing the issue during the reclamation process of the Sehwi Afere dump site, led by ZoomLion Ghana, the DCE expressed concern over the rampant disposal of waste in an unregulated manner.

He emphasized the detrimental effects of such practices, which include the destruction of valuable properties caused by flooding and the outbreak of diseases.

Mr Amankwah stressed that significant sums of money have been allocated to the reclamation of landfills, which could have been directed towards developmental projects that benefit the community as a whole.

He urged residents to take responsibility for their waste and adhere to proper waste disposal practices to mitigate the associated costs and negative consequences.

According to the DCE, the district assembly’s efforts to combat the challenges arising from haphazard waste disposal could be better directed if residents actively participated in keeping the environment clean.

In line with the district’s commitment to addressing the issue, ZoomLion Ghana has undertaken the reclamation of the Sehwi Afere dump site.

The Western North Regional Coordinator for ZoomLion, Isaac Banful, shared insights into the ongoing landfill reclamation exercise. He emphasized that the initiative would not only contribute to environmental cleanliness but also help eliminate disease vectors and mosquito breeding grounds within the community.