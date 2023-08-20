Residents of Awutu Bereku are reeling in shock following a daring attempt by a suspected land guard identified simply as Razak to release a detainee at the local police station.

The situation escalated rapidly, prompting a swift response from a Police Patrol team, who were forced to fire several warning shots to restore order.

The suspect and his accomplice were subsequently re-arrested after the intervention of the police officers.

Reports indicate that Razak and his friends had previously allegedly been involved in the unlawful demolition of a developer’s property without obtaining a court order.

One of the suspects had been apprehended by the police in connection with this incident.

Upon learning of his friend’s arrest, Razak allegedly took matters into his own hands and attempted to free his associate from custody.

This daring attempt led to the firing of warning shots by the police to prevent any further disturbances.

Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, the Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, confirmed the incident to Adom News. However, he declined to provide further details as investigations have commenced into the matter.

ALSO