

The husband of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, Daniel Osei Kuffour, is being held under arrest as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and related offenses.

This comes after monies allegedly stolen from her home by two house helps prompted a full-blown investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This fresh development was disclosed during a court proceeding where the OSP presented an application to validate an order to freeze Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts and seize an amount of $590,000 and GHs2,730,000 discovered at her Abelemkpe residence.

However, the presiding judge raised a question about the focus solely on Cecilia Dapaah when the supposedly questionable funds were found in her home.

Responding to this query, Dr. Isidore Tufour, the OSP’s Director of Prosecutions confirmed that Cecilia Dapaah’s husband had also been arrested.

Nevertheless, Cecilia Dapaah’s lawyer highlighted that this new information came as a surprise, as his client was unaware of her husband’s alleged arrest.

Meanwhile, the former Minister is fighting off claims that the assets found in her house and bank accounts are tainted property.

She says the OSP is in flagrant breach of its own enabling law and that the office is merely seeking to perpetrate an arbitrary exercise based on nothing more than suspicion fueled by misrepresentation and media frenzy.

The OSP is in court seeking to confirm the freezing of the embattled former minister’s account and also the seizure of properties found in her house which they suspect to have been illegally acquired.

Just days after the public revelation of stolen money by her house helps, the Office of the Special Prosecutor searched the minister’s residences in light of the substantial amounts that have been reported missing.