The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has officially scheduled the District Level Elections for December 19, 2023.

This announcement comes in line with the EC’s carefully planned activities to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process.

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa, conveyed the details during a press briefing held in Accra.

To pave the way for the upcoming elections, the EC is set to carry out a limited registration exercise from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023. Unlike previous exercises conducted at Electoral Areas, this registration will take place exclusively at the District Offices.

This strategic decision is aimed at optimizing the registration process and facilitating a more accessible experience for eligible voters.

The District Level Elections hold significant importance as they enable citizens to choose their representatives at the local level, ensuring effective governance and community development. The EC’s dedication to meticulous planning is evident in the proposed timeline, which allows ample time for voter registration, verification, and the overall preparation for the elections.

Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa emphasized the EC’s commitment to upholding transparency and fairness throughout the electoral process.

By adhering to the specified dates and conducting the limited registration exercise at District Offices, the EC aims to enhance voter participation and maintain the integrity of the electoral system.

Ghanaian citizens are encouraged to participate actively in the limited registration exercise and subsequent District Level Elections.

These events mark crucial milestones in the democratic landscape of the country, enabling citizens to exercise their right to choose leaders who will drive local development initiatives.