A 43-year-old mother of five, Rita Quayson of Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), is among hundreds of pupils who are writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School(SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Madam Quayson in an interview told Adom News she is determined to pass to enable her benefit from the free SHS policy and also secure a better future.

She disclosed that her decision to return to the classroom was informed by frustrations after failing to secure a job as a health assistant because she could not read and write.

The candidate said despite being ridiculed from the beginning, she stood against all odds to begin JHS 1 at age 40.

According to her, she is very hopeful that after the examination she will pass and become a Fire Service Officer or a Policewoman.

Narrating her life frustration, she disclosed that she dropped out of school at age 15 after her mother died because she didn’t get any support and subsequently became pregnant.

Rita encouraged young girls to take inspiration from her in the pursuit of their education.

The assistant headmaster of Apesokubu D/A JHS, Noble Gli, described Rita as a role model in whom teachers and students take inspiration.

Mr Gli said despite her age, she was ready to learn and always on teachers to find solutions to her academic challenges.

However, some of the candidates who were in the same class with her said they take their inspiration from her determination and hope that it will serve as a guide for them.

