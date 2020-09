Final year Junior High School pupils across the country started their final exam on Monday.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which will last for a week, kick-started with the English paper.

At the Agona Odoben Presby Junior High School, the oldest BECE candidate of this badge sat for the exam. She is no other than 60-year-old Elizabeth Yamoah.

She wrote her first paper yesterday.

Check out her photo below: