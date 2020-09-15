General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has bemoaned the long neglect of the Neoplan Bus Assembly Plant in Kumasi for the establishment of a new car assembly plant.

According to the NDC scribe, the establishment of the car assembly plant together with the incentives provided foreigners instead of Ghana Made will collapse businesses of Ghanaians in the automobile industry.

Mr Nketia made the assertion while speaking at the NDC’s Town Hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday.

THIS ALSO:

Girl saves money by selling recycled waste to rent wedding dress for her vegetative mother

“The Neoplan Bus Assembly Plant was built by former President Rawlings and he was the one who facilitated the assembly of buses by the plant in large quantities,” he said, explaining the NDC’s manifesto in the Twi dialect to the people.

“And it was these buses that were used to establish the Metro Mass Transit by former President Kufuor,” he added.

Mr Nketia noted the NDC will revamp the bus assembly plant if it wins power in the 2020 general election.