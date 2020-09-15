The Volta Union of UK/Europe has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The items which were donated on Friday September 11, 2020 are to help in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was made at a colourful ceremony organised at the hospital.

The items included 2,500 pieces of face masks, 4,000 hand gloves and 500 pieces of 65 ml hand sanitizers.

Togbi Kpatamia IV, Chief of Srogboe and the country representative of the union who presented the items said they were motivated by the desire to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus that has taken the world by storm.

He was hopeful that the gesture will help solve some of the teething challenges in the hospital.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital, Dr John Tampuri who received the items was grateful to the union for the support, saying they came at the time they needed them most.

He said even though the coronavirus figures in Ghana have reduced significantly, there was the need to increase protection for the general public by observing the Covid-19 safety protocol.

Dr Tampuri was optimistic that the observance of the safety protocol will tremendously impact positively to the eradication of the disease in the country.

He was hopeful that others would follow suit to complement the government’s effort in the fight against the disease.