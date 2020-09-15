Known for its quality phones and accessories, Freddies Corner has opened brand new Home Appliances Centre at Tip-toe Lane at Circle, Accra.





The Freddie Home Appliances Centre has an extensive and affordable range that features the very latest electronics and gadgets including heater, washing machine, burner and oven, fridges, CCTV cameras, television and many others.



According to Freddies Corner, the addition of new Home Appliances Centre is to enable customers have access to quality appliances for use.





The centre can boast of quality brands such as NASCO, TCL, SAMSUNG, SKYWORTH, and Midea among other excellent brands.



Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe is a brand ambassador for Freddies Corner.

She said the appliances are of American quality but ‘China price.’

She urged all to pass by the newly opened Home Appliances Cenre for quality and affordable items.



