Son of Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale, Majesty
Shatta Wale's son, Majesty

Alexander Majesty is making his parents, Shatta Wale and Michy proud after he received accolades for exhibiting his reading skills.

As part of a new ‘Reading with Majesty Challenge,’ he has invented, the lad is setting an example for his peers.

In a video depicting his reading skills, Majesty read aloud, excepts of a book that depicts the essence of trees.

The young lad is seen being guided and corrected by his mother as he overlooked and mispronounced certain words.

The motive of the challenge, he announced, is to motivate individuals to adopt the fading traditional reading culture as against spending time on electronic devices.

“Readers are leaders,” he said in reiterating the need for his peers to adopt proper skills, which he explained are the gateway to learning.

Social media users dropped emojis to show how impressed they were with Majesty’s reading skills which they have described as fluent and flawless.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Happy new week Fam🤗 The new generation seem so invested in electronic devices than we would ever be and that probably means no more interest in ‘traditional reading’ for our future???😱 No way❌ Readers are Leaders 💪 Reading is the gateway skill that makes all learning possible and for that reason , @hismajesty_majesty and I have decided to challenge all the other kids at home now, to a reading challenge to encourage each other to enjoy reading 🤗 he will be reposting videos from his fellow teenyboppers. Just tag him. @hismajesty_majesty #readingwithmajestychallenge . Link to full vid in @hismajesty_majesty ‘s bio

A post shared by Michelle Diamond (@michygh) on




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR