Ghanaians have hailed Her Royal Highness, self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay as her latest photo drops.

Taking her rightful position as queen, Wendy Shay is seen donning her crown as she ascends her throne, to the envy of her rivals.

The dark queen sat confidently, all clad in a black corset top and short biker shorts which exposed her chest and thighs.

To give the final touch to her look, she added a black fishnet stockings and gloves, with smoky eyes and black lipstick to expose her readiness to crush every contender.

Her golden throne was decorated with a lion embodiment to signify strength and authority as she readies to put her haters to shame.