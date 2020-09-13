Reigning Reggae ‘Dancehall Artiste of the Year’, Ras Kuuku, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a left arm injury on Saturday during the Asaase Sound Clash contest.

He reportedly sustained the injury during a lyrical clash with dancehall act Kamelyeon.

A video from the event, which is trending online, revealed the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ tried to continue performing but had to stop at a point to seek medical attention.

He is said to be responding to treatment.

