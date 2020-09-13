A trending video has shown a Senior High School 3 student who just finished writing his West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) proposing to his girlfriend.

The students had just finished writing their exam and were leaving the school compound when the boy followed her to propose to her.

The romantic boy went on his knees, brought out what seemed to be a ring and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

The excited girlfriend screamed and said ‘yes’ to his lover.

SS3 Student excited as her boyfriend proposes to her after their WAEC exams (Video) pic.twitter.com/9xGIyatLcv — smilegistNG (@fuoyesmilegist1) September 12, 2020

Source: Mynewsgh