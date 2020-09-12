Evangelist Diana Asamoah has dispelled rumours of being pregnant following a viral photo that captured her with a big stomach.

The gospel musician, weeks ago, was captured with a big protruding stomach while she sat for an interview at Kingdom FM.

She sat with her hands on her laps and wore a smiling face, which sparked rumours she may be heavy.

However, reacting to the viral photo in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, she said it will be a disgrace for her to get pregnant and give birth out of wedlock.

“I ate a lot of banku with okro and the attire was also too tight so the sitting position before the photo was snapped gave such an impression,” she clarified.

The 40-year-old, who is single, noted she is not in a competition with anyone when it comes to childbirth, adding that God will give her a husband if she needs one.