Renowned gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, says Cecilia Marfo’s habit of spitting into people’s mouth for miracles is not a prophetic direction as she or others would want to believe.

According to her, nowhere in the Bible was such an act performed.

Nowhere in the Bible did such a thing happen, even Jesus did not do that. He only mixed His saliva with sand and healed blind Barthemeus with it, but didn’t spit into his mouth. What Cecilia Marfo is doing is not a prophetic direction, because the act has a little madness in it. Her act is fetish in nature because God won’t give such a prophetic direction, she noted on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show on Monday.

The ‘Pentecost Ogya’ hitmaker revealed that she had advised singer Marfo about it and believes she [Cecilia Marfo] will heed to her advice and desist from the act.