Gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has advised colleague gospel artiste Cecilia Marfo to stop spitting into the mouths of people all in the name of evoking miracles for them.

I wasn’t happy when I heard about Cecilia spitting into people’s mouths in the name of miracles, because she is a very good friend of mine, she said.

OTHER STORIES:

He was difficult to look at

Bizarre: Lady allegedly kills hubby for breaking blood covenant

According to her, her call for Cecilia to stop what she’s doing is not to disgrace her but to rather put her back on the right path.

I have called her to stop that act, and not only me but also the church of Pentecost, because even Jesus Christ did not do such a thing, she added