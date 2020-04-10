A 30-year-old woman has allegedly killed her husband for breaking their blood covenant.

The suspect, Adwoa Duku, allegedly committed the heinous crime after suspecting her husband, Kojo Nyarko, 37, of cheating on him.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.

Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that, the woman allegedly attacked her husband with a knife during a scuffle.

Her conduct, he explained, was after the fetish priest, who did the blood covenant, told her Kojo had come to break the covenant.

Kofi Adjei said Adwoa confronted her husband and allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and thigh for cheating on him.

Mr Nyarko was rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect, who was apprehended by residents and handed over to the police, was later rushed to the same hospital for abusing alcohol.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said they are monitoring the suspect who is responding to treatment to put her before court.

Adwoa Duku in the hospital

Supt. Semanya said the body of the deceased has been sent to the Trauma Hospital morgue pending autopsy.