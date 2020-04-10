Authorities of the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani say the morgue in the facility is full and they are unable to take any more bodies.

According to them, this is due to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ban on all public gatherings including funerals.

The authorities at the Bono Regional Hospital are lamenting that the families whose time is due are unwilling to come for the bodies for burial and are waiting for the ban to be lifted by the President.

President Akufo-Addo, while announcing the ban, said only private burials would be permitted but should not have more than 25 people in attendance, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Speaking on the issue, Medical Director of the outfit, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, urged families whose time is due to come for the remains of their relatives.

“Ghanaians have the belief that when the body is there, you can’t have a funeral till you get a larger crowd. So nobody wants to come for the bodies and for that reason, the mortuary is full,” he said.

Adding his voice, Wiafe Akenteng, a funeral player in Sunyani appealed to the government to reconsider its decision on funeral ban so that families could organise funeral rites for their deceased relatives.