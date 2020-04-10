Two Ghanaians, Gloria Owusu and Clement Gyato, following the lockdown in some parts of Ghana, have taken it upon themselves to feed people each day.

Madam Owusu feeds about 2,000 people from Kayeyie to other vulnerable people in Accra each day while Mr Gyato feeds about 1,800.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Madam Owusu said she spends GH¢ 30,000.00 each day in the feeding project.

“The caterer, Vivian cooking services at 37 charges GH¢15 per head and the food ranges from waakye, banku with tilapia or okro stew and breakfast as well,” she said.

Speaking on why she decided to do this, she added: “I am not doing this because I have too much money but because I know how it feels to have nothing and the fact that some people in the lockdown areas are petty traders and into menial jobs.”

Mr Gyato on the other hand presents 1,800 packs of food each day to the security agencies, health professionals and some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra region.