Some women in the slummy areas of Maamobi in Accra have done the unthinkable by rejecting food distributed to them by some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The women, speaking to Adom News, said they were not comfortable accepting the already cooked food because they did not know the status of those who cooked the food, as to whether they have been infected or not and so as a means of taking precautions they have rejected the food.

“Please, we are very hungry. We were in the house when they brought the cooked food to us to eat. We don’t know those who cooked the food. Now that coronavirus is taking over the country, we may never know if those who cooked the food are infected or not and so we had to reject the food,” they said.

Asked what they want the government to do as they have rejected the cooked food that was served them; the women said they rather prefer uncooked bags of rice, sardine and oil so they can cook the food themselves and eat.

“We’ve been asked to stay home and that government will feed us and yes government has delivered as promised, but we were expecting bags of rice, oil, sardines, and provisions so we do the cooking ourselves, not already cooked meals. This thing the government is doing won’t help us at all,” they said angrily.

Government has begun the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday when he addressed the nation to update Ghanaians on some measures being taken by the government in the fight against the pandemic.