Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has stormed the Osu Cemetery to pray against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video sighted on his Youtube channel, the controversial counselor claims the move is a direction from God that he enters the gates of the cemetery and prays.

He took along with him to the cemetery a bottle of Holy wine, anointing oil and water to break the bondage and break lose anyone who may have their souls tied to the grave.

He also prayed to release the supernatural powers through his prayers to fight against the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana and the whole world at large.

In the video, he is heard speaking in tongues with a bottle of water, anointing oil and communion wine signifying life, anointing and the blood of Jesus.

“I declare liberty, I declare freedom in the name of Jesus,” he said as he took off his smock.

“I bring out my body unto You and declare that, Lord, none is buried. I activate and ask the souls of the dead people to rise in this sun, that the arrow that flies by day, will not have any impact… Covid-19, it’s your end,” he prayed.