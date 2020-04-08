Former Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has been vindicated as results of coronavirus tests conducted on contacts of his late father have all come out negative.

Three members of Obour’s family, together with about 33 contacts from Asante Dwaso were tested following rumours that he lied to health officers about his late father’s coronavirus status.

It, therefore became necessary to test his entire household to ascertain if the rumours were true or simply a hoax since Obour’s defense fell on the deaf ears of critics.

Days after waiting, the results of their tests have come out negative, sparking some doubts in the original reports which suggested the late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour died from the virus.

In the latest reports sighted by Adomonline.com, tests conducted by the Asante Akim South Municipal Health Directorate on some members of Obour’s household has officially cleared the likes of Agyeiwaa Constance, Frimpong Oduro, Nyarko Akosua though Obour is yet to be cleared.

Obour had, on the first of April, 2020, written to the Officer in charge of the Covid-19 Centre of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, requesting for the results of an independent test he had taken at the facility but has since not received any response.

Obour’s letter to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital

Meanwhile, to bring a closure to the whole feud, Obour has also petitioned the authorities of Ridge Hospital to publicly present the autopsy reports to confirm the actual cause of his father’s death but that request has also not been met, sparking fears of manipulation at the facility.

Adom TV Presenter, Omanhene Kwabena Asante takes on Greater Accra Regional Hospital Authorities for not coming clean on the matter

Obour’s family has therefore threatened to either sue the hospital or traditionally demand the autopsy and body for proper burial.

Below are copies of letters written to some of the persons tested: