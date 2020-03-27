Former President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has explained the circumstances leading to the sudden demise of his father.

The late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour reportedly died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. He is said to have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Obour is being lampooned on social media for not immediately disclosing the travel history of the deceased who had recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom.

In a rebuttal, Obour said they informed the team at Ridge Hospital his father was awaiting coronavirus test results.

“The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11:pm on Thursday, March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid-19 and awaiting results,” the statement said.

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father.

Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.

We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria.

We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did.

On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.

The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results.

Late this afternoon , the Drs informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening.

These are the true facts about my fathers demise.

Bice Obour Osei Kuffour