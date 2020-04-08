Rapper Sarkodie is of the view that Ridge Hospital, a government hospital in the Greater Accra region, should be sued for saying that father of the former President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Obour, died after contracting Covid-19.

According to Sarkodie, who is currently locked down in America due to coronavirus, he has exchanged some few words with Obour, real name Bice Osei Kuffour, and if what he is saying is the truth, the hospital must be sued.

Sarkodie failed to disclose what Obour had told him but leveraged on the fact that – I want to know if his dad’s rest report is out confirming cause of his death.

The ‘Highest’ rapper said this to address his twitter fans:

Cos for such information to b out there with no final test result ( if that’s true ) that’s totally wrong.

Ridge Hospital must be sued if… Sarkodie backs Obuor

Meanwhile, Obour has stated that he does not believe his father, Nana Osei Kuffour, died of coronavirus.

MORE:

According to him, prior to his father’s death, he (Obour) tested negative for the virus.

However, because his father was presumed positive and he was his father’s caretaker, he had to do another test which also came out negative.