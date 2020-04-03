Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana Bice Osei Kuffuor, has stated that he does not believe his father, Nana Osei Kuffour, died of coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

According to him, prior to his father’s death, he (Obour) tested negative for the virus.

However, because his father was positive and he was his father’s caretaker, he had to do another test which also came out negative.

Obour said that he was waiting for his mandatory 14-day quarantine to end, if he tests negative again then he had every reason to believe that his father did not die of coronavirus.

The musician cum politician made the statement during an online one-week observation for his father by the family.

Obour, during the one-week observation, said that the family was demanding for the autopsy because of how quickly things went south when he took his father to the hospital.

He claimed that Nana Osei Kuffour had been treated, given medication and was feeling better before he died.

“Everything came fast for me,” he said, adding that, he watched his father eat heartily in the afternoon only to be told he had passed away less than two hours later.

Obour stated that the family needed to know the truth behind Nana Osei Kuffour’s death.

Obour also denied claims he went to the hospital to demand the body of his father.

According to him, he was observing the mandatory 14-days quarantine.