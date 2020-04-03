The family of musician Obour, has observed the one week passing of Nana Osei Kuffour.

The event took place on Zoom, an online platform for video and audio conferencing across mobile devices, desktops, telephones and room systems.

Over 60 family members of the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana joined the video conference to pay their respects to the deceased.

Sister of Obour, Natasha Kuffour, read the tribute written by the children to their father.

“Our hearts are broken into too many pieces. You were truly the strongest man we’ve ever known,” she said.

Natasha said that although the family was going through a lot, they were trying their best to stay strong with fond memories they have of Nana Kuffour.

“Thank you Nana, your legacy will always be remembered. We will miss you and we love you.”

Obour lost his father on Friday, after testing positive of Covid-19.

Sources at the Hospital told JoyNews‘ Emefa Apawu that the deceased was taken to the facility on Thursday, March 26 showing symptoms of the virus.

He was declared dead on March 27, 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Some family members shared their last fond memories of the deceased with one of them saying he was in touch with him before he was sent to the hospital.

Adding to the tributes was the sister of the deceased affectionately called auntie Aggie. She, however, could not complete her sentences without crying.

Other members of the families shared their greatest and fond memories of Nana Kufour.

“He was a very good man and liked by everyone,” many of the family members concluded.

They adored the way he extended hands to the weak and supported every single family member through their struggle.

“We’ve lost a huge person. A great man and a great father. May God give us the same heart he had,” one family member said.