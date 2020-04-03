President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Friday, asked shutdown radio stations to follow the due procedure to get their frequencies re-operationalised.

The president says more than a year after Radio Gold and Radio XYZ were shutdown by the National Communications Authority (NCA), he is surprised these procedures have not been triggered.

“The law is clear,” Akufo-Addo said at a meeting with leadership of major political parties at the Jubilee House on how to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, asked the president to get the pro-NDC radio stations opened by exercising “amnesty” powers.

The NDC leader said education is prime in fighting the Covid-19 and it is necessary to unleash all channels of education.

He said like the United States where pro-Republicans prefer Fox and Democratic faithful prefer CNN, so do NDC faithful cherish the radio stations which are under lock and key.

He said such persons would benefit a lot if the frequencies are re-operationalised and are used for education on the Covid-19.

But responding to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s concerns, President Akufo-Addo said he did not close down the stations and can, therefore, not reopen them.

The stations were closed down because they failed to renew their operating licenses, according to the National Communications Authority.

A further ruling by the Electronic Communications Tribunal backed the decision, the regulator said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the NDC leader also suggested the government considers decentralising the fight against Covid-19.

He wants the government to set up Response Teams across the country to deal with any possible outbreak beyond the lockdown areas.

President Akufo-Addo also called for unity and solidarity from all political parties as the country battles the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s situation stands at 205 recorded cases with five deaths and 31 recoveries.