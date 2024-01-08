Former President John Mahama has expressed his disappointment and concern over President Akufo-Addo’s silence regarding the loss of eight lives during the 2020 elections.

In a statement marking 31 years of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, criticised the alleged use of “thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies” during the polls resulting in fatalities.

Mr Mahama said such elements are often used to “disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight lives.”

The former President finds it troubling that three years after the tragic events, President Akufo-Addo has not offered condolences to the bereaved families.

He emphasised that the perpetrators remain at large, holding positions of authority and power.

Mr Mahama called for eternal vigilance as Ghana prepares for upcoming elections, stressing that the loss of any Ghanaian life should not be tolerated.

He urged the current government to ensure peaceful elections and emphasised the importance of preserving the democratic credentials established over the last 32 years of constitutional rule.

Mahama yet to congratulate me for winning election 2020

President Akufo-Addo during his speech to mark Constitution Day said he is still waiting for his main contender, John Mahama, to congratulate him on his victory.

“On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting for my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory,” he said.

Days after the declaration of the 2020 election result, Mr Mahama dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Akufo-Addo to court, challenging the validity of the December 7 election results.

He prayed the Supreme Court to nullify the declaration and to cause a re-run between himself and President Akufo-Addo.

Nonetheless, after hearing the case for three months, on March 4, 2021, a seven-member panel of Supreme Court Judges in a unanimous decision dismissed the election petition filed by the 2020 presidential candidate.