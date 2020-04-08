Ghanaian lawyer, TV host and entrepreneur, Sandra Ankobiah, has dropped a new video flaunting a big-looking backside which he was hitherto not known for.

In the Tik Tok video, the beautiful lawyer is seen wearing a body-hugging dress.

She looked gorgeous as always and showed a huge improvement in her backside as compared to her shape a few months ago.

Acting like she was speaking to her boyfriend, she looked surprised as a man was heard speaking and describing her as the love of his life.

The video is one of the many she has uploaded on ‘Tik Tok.’