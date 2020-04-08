An angry security officer has had to use unsavory words on persons believed to be violating the lockdown directive with a threat to shoot as the world battles the covid-19 pandemic.

In a video which has gone viral on social media and sighted by Adomonline.com, the unidentified security officer could be seen sitting in a vehicle appealing emotionally to citizens to stay at home.

It is unclear, which African country the officer was speaking from.

“Let me tell you one thing, I am not going to be nice to some of you motherfuckers, we have a pandemic, coronavirus is a pandemic, some of you have your kids out there and it’s late in the night. Some of your kids out there are catching the disease or distributing the disease, you parents need to fucking get your kids out and take them home. Grab their private part and drag them home. For God’s sake, stay at home,” he said angrily.

The angry officer, who sounded very frustrated, said “over thousand health workers are on the frontline ensuring that we are safe and therefore it is important that citizens stay home.

“We have nurses and doctors dying for us today, doctors are sacrificing their lives but some of you are at the park and enjoying while we are fighting a virus. Let me tell you, when you move, the coronavirus will move, and when you stay, the virus will leave. Just stay at home. You are just roaming on the streets risking your life’s, it is fucking annoying, you know what, let me see you outside again, I will put a bullet in your ass,” he said while bringing out his gun and showing it to the public.

Watch video below: