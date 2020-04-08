As the world struggles against coronavirus with a shortage in medical supplies, an unnamed young Nigerian man has risen to the challenge by creating a ventilator.

A video of the young Nigerian man explaining how his invention works was shared by a Twitter user with the handle @skyman_i2.

The device is regulated through a switch which connects to electricity, explained the inventor.

The ventilator is powered by a motor that filters the carbon dioxide inside the air pump, channeling the safe air directly into the airmask.

Below is the video as tweeted by Khalil: