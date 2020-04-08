Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, has taken a swipe at Samuel Osei Kuffour and Tony Baffoe labelling them as disrespectful players.

Mr Polo’s unfortunate comments come after the two ex-internationals disrespected him and other national football legends who belong to the Ghana Old Players Association.

According to the tough-talking football administrator, the Old Players Association were denied the chance to cast a vote during Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

He shared that Osei Kuffour, who was then serving on the Normalisation Committee, instructed that they join the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) to get such privileges.

“Recently prior to the GFA elections, we had two slots, the Old Players (Association) had two slots, we are the ones who should vote,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“We were later informed that the Professionals Football Association will be voting instead of us, what is this?” he fumed.

READ ALSO

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer labelled the former Bayern Munich defender as very disrespectful and a joke and questioned their contribution towards Ghana’s successes in football.

Samuel Osei Kuffour

“These professionals if they have retired, they should rather join our association,” the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

“Now they have taken our slots and say we should join them, our foot!.

“These kids, they are jokes. They don’t respect, we served Ghana here… what have they done apart from their clubs abroad. What did they win with the national team?. he quizzed angrily.

“And they say we should join them. Sammy Kuffour has disappointed me, you must respect your seniors! Who is Tony Baffoe, what has he done for Ghana? He is the cause of everything, he set up that PFAG.

“He was born in Germany and he wants to tell us what to do? He should not disrespect us.

“I’m saying this, what Kuffour did is utter disrespect and if Tony is behind this, both of them have (disrespected us).

The PFAG is an accredited body by FIFPro, the worldwide representative of all professional players and is a member of the African division.

The PFAG was founded in May 2009 and officially launched on May 21, 2010.