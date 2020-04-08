Ghana Jesus, otherwise known as Mmebusem, has dissociated himself from an earlier Twitter post that was assigned to him.

According to Mmebusem, the Twitter account that tweeted that anytime Shatta Wale releases a diss song Sarkodie’s fans come out to bash him but hail Sarkodie anytime he drops a diss song, is fake.

He added that he has nothing to do with that tweet and has not also taken sides in the on-going beef between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

In a video, Ghana Jesus said he does not even have a Twitter account, adding that he has tried several times to get that fake account blocked but to no avail.

Mmebusem also threatened to sue the person or people behind that fake account.

Check out the video: