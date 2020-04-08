Hiplife Grand-papa, Reggie Rockstone, isn’t taking it on a lighter note claims made by Shatta Wale on social media that his music career made no impact in Ghana and beyond.

He has taken to Instagram to reply the dancehall musician after he granted an interview saying Mr Rockstone lives a fake life.

Reggie himself who is said to have brought rap to Ghana made no impact with it, Shatta Wale told TV3 in an interview on Tuesday.

Reggie, who felt disrespected by Shatta’s assertions, took to Instagram to reply him.

MORE:

According to Reggie, the Shatta Movement leader goofed because Shatta Wale started his music career as a rapper before switching to dancehall.

Reggie added that, though dancehall has been laudable in Ghana due to Stonebwoy and Shatta, Hip-life made a lot of rappers and its much closer to the Ghanaian story than patois.

Opinions they are like ass holes everyone got one. But if you say I didn’t make an impact that’s fine… dancehall is not too far from rap. It walks side by side with rap.

But know it’s through rap that I was able to do a song with Beenie Man and Wyclef Jean. Sarkodie is one of the biggest rappers. We got on the BET cypher through rap. Everything I have comes from rap.

Watch the video below: