Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says Sarkodie doesn’t respect humanity otherwise he wouldn’t be engaging in a rap feud with rappers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarkodie released a new song dubbed ‘Sub Zero’ and has since garnered over 150k views on YouTube where he shredded defunct rapper Asem.

But Shatta Wale, reacting to the beef, said Sarkodie should know people are dying, hence shouldn’t take opportunity of the lockdown moment to amuse his fans.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians wouldn’t let him know peace if he were to be the one throwing shots in an interview on TV3.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has fired back at Shatta Wale saying he doesn’t have his time, hence the ‘Ayoo hitmaker’ should stop “fooling”.

MORE: