The Ministry of Health will on Tuesday, April 14, commence recruitment for trained diploma and degree nurses and midwives.

The recruitment will involve only those who graduated in 2017.

A statement issued and signed by the Chief Director for the Ministry of Health, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah, said qualified nurses and midwives are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health’s online application centre.

Applicants are to log on to https://hr.moh.gov.gh/ and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the ministry for posting.

Deadline for submission of application is Friday, May 15, 2020 at 6:pm.

President Nana Akufo-Addo last Sunday announced that healthcare workers in the frontline of the Coronavirus fight will not pay tax for the next three months.

He also announced an insurance package of GH¢350,000.00 for each health personnel and allied professional at the forefront of the fight. A daily allowance of GH¢150.00 is also being paid to contact tracers.

He added that frontline health workers would receive an additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary per month for the months of March, April, May and June.



